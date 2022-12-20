West Bancorporation Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $225,714,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.14. 49,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,689. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.68.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

