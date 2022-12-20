West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $156,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 108,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.