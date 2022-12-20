West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $219.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,412. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $238.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

