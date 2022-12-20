William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.
Traeger Stock Down 2.4 %
Traeger stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.
Insider Transactions at Traeger
Institutional Trading of Traeger
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Recommended Stories
