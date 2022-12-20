WINkLink Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. WINkLink has a market cap of $74.27 million and $9.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007777 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,561,464.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

