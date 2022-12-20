Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $31,988.67 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

