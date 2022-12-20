WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $137.31 million and $8.44 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,120,920 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

