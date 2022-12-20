Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Volume Hits $110,891.97 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $51.24 million and $110,891.97 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,092,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,902,490 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,036,638 with 1,714,846,955 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03276463 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $242,827.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

