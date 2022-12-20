Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 4.4%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 13,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of -0.40.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,750. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,936,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after buying an additional 514,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

