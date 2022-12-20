Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 104,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 113,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,103,000.

