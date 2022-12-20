YES WORLD (YES) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $970,713.23 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

