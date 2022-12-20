yOUcash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.41 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003037 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $11,483.38 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.00 or 0.05370935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.32 or 0.29580704 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash's total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash's official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash's official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting 'airdrops' for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

