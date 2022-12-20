ZEDXION Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $1.63 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

