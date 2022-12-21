1,745 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VIG traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. 62,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.