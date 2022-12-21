5,112 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. 85,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

