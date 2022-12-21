60,812 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 601,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 74,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

