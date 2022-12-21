7Pixels Price Hits $3.84 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00022884 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $62.20 million and approximately $30,040.32 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.31 or 0.05303263 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00497621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.25 or 0.29484291 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.77556531 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,117.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.