812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of 812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. 812575 (SGF.TO) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares.

812575 (SGF.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18.

812575 (SGF.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.