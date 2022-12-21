ABCMETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,242.63 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $13,242.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00226685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00038283 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,011.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

