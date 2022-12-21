ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.36. 61,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,398,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.44.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,975.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324,071 shares of company stock worth $28,348,961. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

