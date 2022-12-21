Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $355.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $337.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.
ADBE stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
