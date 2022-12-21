Adviser Investments LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

