Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aeorema Communications Price Performance
Shares of AEO opened at GBX 82.88 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. Aeorema Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.19 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £7.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.38.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
