Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at GBX 82.88 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. Aeorema Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.19 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £7.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.38.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

