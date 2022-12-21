Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medifast worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $221.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

