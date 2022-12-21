Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 123.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

