Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00117964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00197009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037239 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

