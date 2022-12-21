Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

