Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Raised by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.36. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

