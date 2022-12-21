Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,984 shares.The stock last traded at $223.19 and had previously closed at $220.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

