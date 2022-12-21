Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $56.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022048 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,622,805 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,424,675 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

