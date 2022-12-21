Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $56.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069583 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052844 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022048 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000117 BTC.
Algorand Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,622,805 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,424,675 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.