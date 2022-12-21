AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading 0% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.19. 13,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter.

