Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.