AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.27

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 11662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 95.4% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

