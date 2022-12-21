AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Featured Articles
