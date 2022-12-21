AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $249.44.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.