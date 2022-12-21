Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 477.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

