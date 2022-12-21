American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,859. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

