Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.14. 10,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.80. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.