Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $227,486.83 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

