Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $2.80. Anaergia shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 6,950 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Anaergia Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

