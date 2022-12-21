Analysts Offer Predictions for Maxar Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Maxar Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 250.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after acquiring an additional 185,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.