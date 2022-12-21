Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $69.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AER opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. American National Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

