Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £15,824.81 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53).

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 124.85 ($1.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,248.85 ($39.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,016.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,961.42. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70). The company has a market capitalization of £43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 670.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.10).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

