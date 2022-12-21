Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £15,824.81 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 124.85 ($1.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,248.85 ($39.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,016.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,961.42. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70). The company has a market capitalization of £43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 670.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.10).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

