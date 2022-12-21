Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.73

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.73 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.98). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 77,575 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

