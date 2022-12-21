Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $1,220.64 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,220.64 or 0.07273252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and $220,911.92 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

