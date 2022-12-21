Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $845.41

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 845.41 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.45). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($10.45), with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 845.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 851.67.

Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Henry Angest acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($249,028.18). In other news, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($249,028.18). Also, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($95,926.75).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.