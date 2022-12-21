Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 2,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,401. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

