Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 180 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.73. 12,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.18 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $199.60 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.