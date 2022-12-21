Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 891.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

