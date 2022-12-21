Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEMV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 1,482,261 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

