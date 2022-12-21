Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 770,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,542,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,294. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

